Sachin Tendulkar contributes to 'Mission Oxygen' to help India fight against COVID-19

Former batsman and one of the greats of Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has contributed INR 1 crore to 'Mission Oxygen' to provide for the oxygen supplies amid shortage across India, especially in Delhi to fight against the second wave of COVID-19.

'Mission Oxygen' is an initiative started by over 250 young entrepreneurs in Delhi-NCR to raise funds for Oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to inform about the same in a statement. He wrote, "The second wave of COVID has put our healthcare system under immense pressure. Providing oxygen for a large number of serious COVID patients is the need of the hour. It is heartening to see how people are rising to the occasion. A group of 250+ young entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country.

"I've helped by contributing to the cause and hope that their effort soon reaches out to many more hospitals across India. Your support when I was playing was invaluable and helped me succeed. Today, we have to stand together behind everyone that is working hard to fight this pandemic," he added.

Mission Oxygen were grateful to Tendulkar's contribution and paid their heartfelt gratitude to the Master Blaster. "Words can't describe how grateful we are to Sachin Tendulkar for having faith in us and inspiring us to do more for India.

"His donation of Rs 1 Crore to 'Mission Oxygen' in its endeavour to procure and provide life-saving oxygen concentrators to hospitals across the nation in this time of need is incredibly heartwarming, they added.

Earlier Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals too donated INR 7.5 crores and INR 1.5 crores to do their bit in the country's fight during the COVID-19 crisis.