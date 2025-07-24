Sachin Tendulkar can't keep calm over Rishabh Pant's bravery, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's classy message wins hearts

Sachin Tendulkar and Sanjiv Goenka expressed their admiration for Rishabh Pant, who batted with a fractured foot on Day 2 of the 4th Test between India and England in Manchester.

Rishabh Pant authored one of modern cricket's most inspiring stories of courage on Thursday, returning to bat with a fractured foot to score a vital half-century against England. His heroic effort at Old Trafford did more than just add runs to the board; it drew immediate and profound admiration from the highest echelons of the sport and business, uniting them in their praise for his immense character.

Leading the accolades was the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who penned a heartfelt note on social media defining the essence of Pant's knock. "Resilience is about playing through pain and rising above it," Tendulkar wrote. "@RishabhPant17 showed tremendous character by walking back into the game with an injury and delivering a performance like that. His fifty is a powerful reminder of the grit and determination it takes to represent your country. A brave effort, and one that will be remembered for a long time."

Resilience is about playing through pain and rising above it.@RishabhPant17 showed tremendous character by walking back into the game with an injury and delivering a performance like that.



His fifty is a powerful reminder of the grit and determination it takes to represent… pic.twitter.com/OJ7amt9OAa — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 24, 2025

The sentiment was echoed powerfully by influential industrialist and LSG team owner, Dr. Sanjiv Goenka. In a succinct but forceful message that resonated widely, Goenka captured the significance of the moment in just a few words. "Not just talent. This is character. Salute," he posted, cutting through the noise to highlight the true nature of Pant's achievement.

The day's story was framed by the combined acclaim of a revered team owner and a cricketing god. Goenka offered a scathing, unambiguous endorsement, while Tendulkar described the innings' emotional depth and legacy. Their statements confirmed the general agreement: Pant's innings was a genuine display of the bravery and spirit that characterise a true athlete, not just a show of skill. With a performance that went beyond the scoreboard, he received applause from cricket fans worldwide and cemented his place among the game's most valiant heroes.

Also read| IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant creates history in Manchester, breaks Rohit Sharma's massive WTC record