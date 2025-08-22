Sachin Tendulkar beams with pride as daughter Sara Tendulkar opens Pilates studio in Mumbai, Saaniya Chandhok joins celebration - See pics

The studio's grand opening was a celebration for the whole family. Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to lend their support. Also present was Saaniya Chandhok, Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancée, as the family united to honor Sara’s achievement.

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, has made a significant leap in her wellness journey by opening her own Pilates studio in Andheri, Mumbai. At 27 years old, she has always been enthusiastic about health and wellness, and this new endeavor represents a major milestone in both her personal and professional life.

The studio's grand opening was a family celebration. Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to show their support. Also present was Saaniya Chandhok, the fiancée of Arjun Tendulkar, as the family gathered to honor Sara’s achievement.

Sachin later shared his pride and happiness on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). He posted photos from the event and expressed his joy.

"As a parent, you always hope your children find something they truly love doing. Watching Sara open a Pilates studio has been one of those moments that fills our hearts."

She has built this journey with her own hard work and belief, brick by brick.



He continued, "She has built this journey with her own hard work and belief, brick by brick. Nutrition and movement have always been important in our lives, and to see her carry that thought forward, in her own voice, is truly special. Sara, we couldn’t be prouder. Congratulations on this journey you are about to commence."

With the full support of the Tendulkar family and Sara’s commitment, her Pilates studio is quickly becoming a talked-about wellness destination in Mumbai.

Sara's success comes just weeks after her younger brother Arjun, 25, made headlines for his engagement to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of well-known Mumbai industrialist Ravi Ghai, who is linked to businesses such as the InterContinental hotel and the Brooklyn Creamery ice cream brand. The engagement ceremony, which took place on August 13, was a private family gathering, and neither the Tendulkars nor the Ghai family have released an official statement yet.

Arjun, a left-arm fast bowling all-rounder, is part of the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL and also plays for Goa in domestic cricket. His engagement was a personal milestone, while Sara's Pilates studio has added another reason for celebration within the Tendulkar family.

