Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI felicitate World Cup winning India U-19 women's team in Ahmedabad

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honored the U19 Women's team on Wednesday, February 1st, in recognition of their triumphant victory in the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. The BCCI celebrated the team's success with a special ceremony, expressing their admiration for the hard work and dedication that led to the team's remarkable achievement.

On Sunday, January 29th, India, led by Shafali Verma, emerged victorious in the inaugural edition of the tournament, defeating Grace Scrivens' England by a commanding seven wickets in the final at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

The members of the Indian team were honored by the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who became the first sportsperson and the youngest recipient of the prestigious Bharat Ratna award in 2014, and the BCCI office holders. Sachin Tendulkar's presence was a momentous occasion for the players, as they were able to receive recognition from one of the greatest sportsmen of all time.

Sachin and the BCCI office-bearers presented a cheque of INR 5 crore to the Indian Women's team. BCCI President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah were in attendance at the event.

Sachin also gave a motivational speech to the Shafali Verma-led India Women on winning the inaugural edition of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. The 2011 World Cup champion also extended his best wishes to the young players for their future endeavors.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Tendulkar said:

“To me, the dream started in 1983 when I was only 10 years old. But you winning this World Cup, you’ve actually given birth to many dreams. There are so many young girls in India and beyond who aspire to be like you, so big congratulations on that."

This World Cup win has given birth to many dreams. Girls in India & across the world will aspire to be like you.



You are role models to an entire generation and beyond.



Heartiest congratulations on this stupendous #U19T20WorldCup win.@BCCIWomen @BCCI



pic.twitter.com/VJvR0Ls60Z — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 1, 2023

"You have a responsibility to become role models now. I am sure you’ll go from strength to strength and achieve many more laurels for our country,” he continued.

The celebratory ceremony was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the third and final T20I between India, led by Hardik Pandya, and New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner. The event was a fitting prelude to the highly anticipated match between the two sides.

READ| Virat Kohli hails Shubman Gill, says ‘Future is here’ after his maiden T20 hundred vs New Zealand