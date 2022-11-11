'A coin has two sides, so does life': Sachin Tendulkar backs Team India to come back stronger after T20 WC exit

File Photo

Sachin Tendulkar believes that fans should continue to support Team India after they exit the T20 World Cup in 2022. The Men in Blue were eliminated from the tournament after a 10-wicket loss against Jos Buttler's England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

Alex Hales was named Player of the Match after remaining unbeaten on 86 and putting together an unbeaten 170-run opening wicket stand with skipper Buttler.

Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote, “A coin has two sides, so does life. If we celebrate our team’s success like our own, then we should be able to take our team's losses tooâ€¦ In life, they both go hand in hand.”

After magnificent half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya helped India post 168 runs on the board, the bowlers failed to defend the score. England opener Alex Hales hammered the bowlers all over the park.

"Pretty disappointed how it turned out today. We batted well at the back end to get that score. We were not up to the mark with the ball. It was definitely not a wicket where a team can come and chase it down in 16 overs. With the ball we couldn't turn up today," Rohit said after the match.

Team India started their campaign with a stunning victory over Pakistan in their first encounter. India defeated the Netherlands in the second match before being beaten by South Africa in the third. Team India's bowlers delivered an outstanding effort in the team's win over Bangladesh. The team lead by Rohit Sharma finished the Super 12 stage with a commanding victory over Zimbabwe.

England are now set to face Babar Azam’s Pakistan in the final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

