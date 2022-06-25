Sachin Tendulkar and other cricketers hail 'class of 83' as India celebrates 39 years of 1983 World Cup win

1983 Indian World Cup Squad

One of the most euphoric moments for Indian cricket arrived 39 years ago at Lord's for India, under the leadership of Kapil Dev, winning the World Cup (then, the Prudential Cup) for the first time.

While there were very few who believed in India's capabilities, skipper Kapil Dev was determined to make all the right noises in the third edition of the tournament. After coming through a dramatic campaign, India headed to the final day to lock horns with West Indies who were the top contenders and two-time defending champions.

Expectedly, on this special day, various social media platforms are abuzz with different kinds of posts celebrating the historic win. Amid those, a post by former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has captured people’s attention.

“Some moments in life inspire you & make your dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup for the first time. I knew right then, that’s what I wanted to do too!” he shared. He also posted two images.

Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup for the first time. I knew right then, that’s what I wanted to do too! pic.twitter.com/hp305PHepU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 25, 2022

There were other former cricketers and BCCI officials also who remembered the historic day and tweeted for the same. Check out

#Onthisday in 1983, #TeamIndia won its first ever World Cup by defeating the defending champions West Indies & lifted the cup. The dedication and fight back spirit of the team led by @therealkapildev made it one of the most important days in India’s cricketing history pic.twitter.com/aZYAb4d2jQ — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 25, 2022

Date mein kya rakha hai? Well, 25th June, is date mein shuruaat rakhi hai.

It is a day on which India began it’s journey-in 1932 playing it’s first ever Test & 51 years later on 25th June 1983, Kapil Paaji & his boys winning the World Cup,which was a beginning for many cricketers pic.twitter.com/wcBz4BzsyS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 25, 2022

Today in 1983 was when every Indian got the feeling that dreams can be brought to reality! A moment that will make us proud always!

I, like many others was inspired by this win and started dreaming of representing the country someday. pic.twitter.com/agaBhbOOBP June 25, 2022

Defending 183, the Indian bowlers wrapped up the West Indies innings for 140, claiming a 43-run win and the title for the country.