Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Sachin Tendulkar and other cricketers hail 'class of 83' as India celebrates 39 years of 1983 World Cup win

India won the 1983 World Cup on this day (25 June) by defeating faveroites and two-time defending champions West Indies in the final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar and other cricketers hail 'class of 83' as India celebrates 39 years of 1983 World Cup win
1983 Indian World Cup Squad

One of the most euphoric moments for Indian cricket arrived 39 years ago at Lord's for India, under the leadership of Kapil Dev, winning the World Cup (then, the Prudential Cup) for the first time. 

While there were very few who believed in India's capabilities, skipper Kapil Dev was determined to make all the right noises in the third edition of the tournament. After coming through a dramatic campaign, India headed to the final day to lock horns with West Indies who were the top contenders and two-time defending champions.

READ: Delhi HC directs Narinder Batra to stop functioning as the president of the Indian Olympic Association

Expectedly, on this special day, various social media platforms are abuzz with different kinds of posts celebrating the historic win. Amid those, a post by former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has captured people’s attention.

“Some moments in life inspire you & make your dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup for the first time. I knew right then, that’s what I wanted to do too!” he shared. He also posted two images.

There were other former cricketers and BCCI officials also who remembered the historic day and tweeted for the same. Check out 

Defending 183, the Indian bowlers wrapped up the West Indies innings for 140, claiming a 43-run win and the title for the country. 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.