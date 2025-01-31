Sachin Tendulkar is celebrated as the highest run-scorer in both Test and ODI cricket, having accumulated 15,921 runs in Test matches and an incredible 18,426 runs in ODIs.

Sachin Tendulkar, a cricket legend and one of the sport's greatest icons, is set to receive the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award from the BCCI during the Board's annual gala on Saturday. The iconic batsman, celebrated for his flawless technique and extraordinary career span, will be recognized with this award for the year 2024.

“Yes, Sachin will be honoured at the Naman Awards on Saturday. Its about time he got this honour, what has he not done for Indian cricket. We will be giving the CK Nayudu award to him,” a BCCI source told PTI.

With an impressive total of 664 international appearances, Sachin Tendulkar is celebrated as the highest run-scorer in both Test and ODI cricket, having accumulated 15,921 runs in Test matches and an incredible 18,426 runs in ODIs.

Tendulkar's records for the most Test (200) and ODI (463) matches played remain unmatched, highlighting his dominance across different eras. He also made a single T20I appearance during his remarkable career. Beyond the statistics, Tendulkar's influence on Indian cricket goes far beyond numbers, inspiring millions with his outstanding performances.

As he joins a distinguished list of past honorees, including former India head coach Ravi Shastri and legendary wicketkeeper-batter Farokh Engineer, Tendulkar's recognition by the BCCI further cements his legacy as one of the sport's most respected figures, nearly a decade after he retired from international cricket.

Regarded as one of the greatest cricketers ever, Tendulkar made his debut at just 16 years old during India's tour of Pakistan in 1989. Throughout the 90s, he was the cornerstone of the Indian batting lineup, delivering exceptional performances against top opponents around the globe.

Tendulkar now proudly stands as the 31st recipient of the prestigious C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, which was established in 1994 to honor India's first Test captain, Col. C K Nayudu.

