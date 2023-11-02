Sachin or Smith? Fans notice striking resemblance in Tendulkar's statue at Wankhede stadium

The Wankhede Stadium holds a special place in Tendulkar's heart, as it witnessed the final Test match of his illustrious career against the West Indies in 2013.

On the eve of the highly anticipated 2023 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka, a magnificent life-size statue of the cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar was unveiled at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. This awe-inspiring statue stands as a testament to Tendulkar's immense contribution to Indian cricket and was installed by the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Tendulkar, a true icon of the sport, holds the remarkable record of being the leading run-scorer in international cricket. With an astonishing 34,357 runs in 644 matches, including an incredible 100 centuries, he has left an indelible mark on the game. It was under his leadership that India clinched their first World Cup victory in six attempts, triumphing over Sri Lanka in the final at this very historic venue in 2011, with the exceptional guidance of captain MS Dhoni. This momentous win marked India's second ODI World Cup triumph since their glorious victory in 1983.

The Wankhede Stadium holds a special place in Tendulkar's heart, as it witnessed the final Test match of his illustrious career against the West Indies in 2013. This hallowed ground has been witness to countless memorable moments in Tendulkar's journey, further solidifying its significance in the annals of cricketing history.

In addition to his international exploits, Tendulkar also showcased his exceptional skills as a player for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the prestigious Indian Premier League. From 2008 to 2013, he mesmerized fans with his batting prowess, amassing an impressive 2334 runs in 78 matches, which included a remarkable century and 13 fifties.

Unveiled



Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates his statue at the Wankhede Stadium!#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/nXim0rKfUI — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2023

Fans of X were left in shock when they discovered that the statue of Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium bore an uncanny resemblance to Australian cricketer Steve Smith. This unexpected and perplexing sight left spectators bewildered and questioning the accuracy of the sculpture.

Check out the reactions here:

Tribute to Steve Smith

A statue dedicated to Steve Smith is unveiled at Wankhede Stadium by Sachin Sir, but they made mistake by putting Indian helmet.

They are in talks with Australian team to shift Steve Smith to Indian Team pic.twitter.com/DpX4uMUDHo — Daakuudaddy (@daakuudaddy) November 2, 2023

Paper Smith statue at Wankhede — Cricketricz (@Aj_achu_) November 2, 2023

@stevesmith49 you got a statue at Wankhede Stadium https://t.co/9ZdZdqgmhR — Moeed (@maddyhere__) November 2, 2023