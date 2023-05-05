Search icon
Sachin celebrates 50th birthday with wife Anjali and daughter Sara, pens emotional message for Arjun Tendulkar

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 08:32 PM IST

Sachin celebrates 50th birthday with wife Anjali and daughter Sara, pens emotional message for Arjun Tendulkar
Image Source: Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar, the iconic Indian cricketer, recently shared a heartwarming image of himself indulging in traditional cooking with his family in a quaint Indian village. The former player, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, has been actively involved as a motivator and mentor for the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL 2023, where his son, Arjun Tendulkar, is also a member.

Despite his hectic schedule, Tendulkar managed to take some time off to relish the simple pleasures of rural life in an undisclosed Indian village. The picture showcases Tendulkar cooking in a rustic clay pot alongside his wife, Mrs Anjali Tendulkar, and his daughter, Sara Tendulkar.

"It's not every day that you hit a half-century, but when you do, it's worth celebrating with the ones who matter the most. Recently celebrated a special 50 in a quiet serene village with my team - my family!," Sachin wrote on Twitter.

Sachin also expressed his longing for his son, Arjun, who is currently occupied with the Indian Premier League. Alongside his cricketing obligations, Tendulkar's foundation has recently constructed a school in Sandalpur, a rural village located in Madhya Pradesh. This institution is devoted to Tendulkar's parents and will offer free education to its students.

