Sachin celebrates 50th birthday with wife Anjali and daughter Sara, pens emotional message for Arjun Tendulkar

Image Source: Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar, the iconic Indian cricketer, recently shared a heartwarming image of himself indulging in traditional cooking with his family in a quaint Indian village. The former player, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, has been actively involved as a motivator and mentor for the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL 2023, where his son, Arjun Tendulkar, is also a member.

Despite his hectic schedule, Tendulkar managed to take some time off to relish the simple pleasures of rural life in an undisclosed Indian village. The picture showcases Tendulkar cooking in a rustic clay pot alongside his wife, Mrs Anjali Tendulkar, and his daughter, Sara Tendulkar.

"It's not every day that you hit a half-century, but when you do, it's worth celebrating with the ones who matter the most. Recently celebrated a special 50 in a quiet serene village with my team - my family!," Sachin wrote on Twitter.

It's not every day that you hit a half-century, but when you do, it's worth celebrating with the ones who matter the most. Recently celebrated a special 50 in a quiet serene village with my team - my family!



PS: Missed Arjun a lot as he is busy with the IPL. pic.twitter.com/KjIrRvciOu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 5, 2023

Sachin also expressed his longing for his son, Arjun, who is currently occupied with the Indian Premier League. Alongside his cricketing obligations, Tendulkar's foundation has recently constructed a school in Sandalpur, a rural village located in Madhya Pradesh. This institution is devoted to Tendulkar's parents and will offer free education to its students.

READ| 'He is not just a batsman, he is...': Sreesanth heaps praise on MI star for his match winning performance vs PBKS