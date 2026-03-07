Suryakumar Yadav gives befitting reply to Santner's 'breaking billion hearts' remark: Here's what he said

During the pre-match press conference, the Indian skipper gave his first reaction to Mitchell Santner's 'breaking a few hearts' remark, which is similar to what Australian skipper Pat Cummins said three years ago during the 50-over World Cup final.

Suryakumar Yadav, Team India skipper, addressed the media in a pre-match press conference wherein he finally reacted to New Zealand captain's 'breaking hearts' remark. The Men in Blue and the Blackcaps are set to lock horns on Sunday for the T20 World Cup title in Ahmedabad. Before SKY, Mitchell Santner sent a strong message to Team India and said that he wouldn't mind breaking a few hearts by defeating the home side at the one-sided crowded venue.

Suryakumar reacts to Santner's 'breaking hearts' remark

Interestingly, Santner's remarks are quite similar to what Australian skipper Pat Cummins said in 2023 before the 50-over World Cup final at the same venue. Reacting to Santner's comment, SKY said, ''Sab he same line chipka rahe hai. Kuch to naya toh bolne bolo.''

Suryakumar Yadav replied back to Mitchell Santner in press conference.



Mitchell Santner - We wouldn’t mind breaking a few hearts to win the T20 World Cup



Suryakumar Yadav - Sab ek hi line chipka rahe hai kuch naya to bolo



During the press meet, SKY was also asked about whether the team is worried about Varun Chakaravarthy's recent performance in the games. In reply, the Indian skipper said that no one is worried about Varun's performance as we won the game, which is what matters. ''But day toh upar niche chalta rehta hai. 11 log hai, 11 mein se sabka din toh acha nahi hoga, kabhi kisi ka upar niche ho sakta hai, baaki log cover karne ke liye hai uski. Uske baare mein bilkul chinta nahi hai, world number 1 bowler hai woh.''

Meanwhile, India reached the finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating England in the semi-final in Mumbai. On the other hand, New Zealand beat South Africa convicningly in Kolkata to reach at this stage.