Exclusive: Sudipto Sen on producing Charak, refusing to direct The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond
Will petrol, diesel prices rise in India amid US-Iran war? Here's what government said
US-Iran War Explained: How conflict started, who could join, what happens next, understand conflict through these questions
Suryakumar Yadav gives befitting reply to Santner's 'breaking billion hearts' remark: Here's what he said
'Never depended on permission': India on Trump's 30-day Russian oil waiver over Iran war
Donald Trump vows of ‘complete destruction’, warns Iran will be ‘hit hard’, shares long post
‘Killers roaming everywhere’: Father of Delhi man killed during Holi clash demands CBI probe, alleges police negligence
When will stranded England, South Africa and West Indies players fly home? ICC steps in amid Middle East conflict
TVK chief Vijay's wife Sangeetha seeks court permission to stay in actor's home until divorce case settles
Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Team India face big selection call before T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand
CRICKET
During the pre-match press conference, the Indian skipper gave his first reaction to Mitchell Santner's 'breaking a few hearts' remark, which is similar to what Australian skipper Pat Cummins said three years ago during the 50-over World Cup final.
Suryakumar Yadav, Team India skipper, addressed the media in a pre-match press conference wherein he finally reacted to New Zealand captain's 'breaking hearts' remark. The Men in Blue and the Blackcaps are set to lock horns on Sunday for the T20 World Cup title in Ahmedabad. Before SKY, Mitchell Santner sent a strong message to Team India and said that he wouldn't mind breaking a few hearts by defeating the home side at the one-sided crowded venue.
Interestingly, Santner's remarks are quite similar to what Australian skipper Pat Cummins said in 2023 before the 50-over World Cup final at the same venue. Reacting to Santner's comment, SKY said, ''Sab he same line chipka rahe hai. Kuch to naya toh bolne bolo.''
Suryakumar Yadav replied back to Mitchell Santner in press conference.— Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) March 7, 2026
Mitchell Santner - We wouldn’t mind breaking a few hearts to win the T20 World Cup
Suryakumar Yadav - Sab ek hi line chipka rahe hai kuch naya to bolo
(Everyone is saying the same thing. Bring… pic.twitter.com/XSldtfbjAM
During the press meet, SKY was also asked about whether the team is worried about Varun Chakaravarthy's recent performance in the games. In reply, the Indian skipper said that no one is worried about Varun's performance as we won the game, which is what matters. ''But day toh upar niche chalta rehta hai. 11 log hai, 11 mein se sabka din toh acha nahi hoga, kabhi kisi ka upar niche ho sakta hai, baaki log cover karne ke liye hai uski. Uske baare mein bilkul chinta nahi hai, world number 1 bowler hai woh.''
Meanwhile, India reached the finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating England in the semi-final in Mumbai. On the other hand, New Zealand beat South Africa convicningly in Kolkata to reach at this stage.