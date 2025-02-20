The two arch-rivals will face off in a highly anticipated match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

India and Pakistan are set to reignite one of cricket's greatest rivalries during the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The two arch-rivals will face off in a highly anticipated match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Ahead of this thrilling encounter, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi criticised the current players from both teams for their lack of aggression in India-Pakistan matches. While past encounters have been marked by intense moments and heightened tempers, recent games have seen a noticeable decrease in aggression between the two sides.

In a recent build-up show on Star Sports, Shahid Afridi commented on the current generation of players, saying, “Aaj kal ke players sab McDonalds, KFC wale hai” (Today’s players are of the McDonald's, KFC generation).

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was also part of the discussion,came up with an intriguing analogy regarding the relationship between Indian and Pakistani players. He compared it to a husband and wife dynamic, saying, "India vs Pakistan relationship is like miya-biwi. In the morning they quarrel and in the evening they eat together."

However, both Shahid Afridi and Yuvraj Singh have participated in numerous India-Pakistan matches during their careers. Despite being rivals on the field, they maintain a strong bond off the field, reflecting the camaraderie that exists among several players from both teams.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are the official hosts of the tournament. However, India will play all their matches in Dubai in the Champions Trophy 2025 after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan. The excitement has been at the peak ahead of the clash between the eternal rivals and the build-up has further spiced up the rivalry.