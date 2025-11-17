FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

'Sab dar ke khel rahe hai': Former Indian cricketer claims there is insecurity among Test players

Former Indian cricketer claimed that one of the main reasons behind Team India's embarrassing loss in Kolkata is 'insecurity' among players.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 07:11 PM IST

Shubman Gill-led Team India lost to South Africa in Kolkata by 30 runs on Day 3, failing to chase down the below-par target of 124 runs. Following the loss, Team India has come under the scanner of cricket experts and former players. Mohammad Kaif, former Indian cricketer, claimed that there is 'insecurity' among players of the Test team, terming it the main reason behind India's embarrassing loss.

On his YouTube channel, Kaif said, ''Whichever players are playing, they don’t have a feeling that someone is standing for them. Koi backing nahi hai, sab darr ke khel rahe hain. Sab dar ke khel rahe hain, koi khul ke nahi khel raha.''

Criticising the selector for not picking players like Sarfaraz Khan, he further said, ''If Sarfaraz Khan’s place is not confirmed after 100 scoring a hundred. Even after scoring 100, he’s not able to make a comeback. Sai Sudharsan scored 87. He doesn’t play the next Test match. I think there is a lot of confusion in this team.''

''Players ko apne pe belief kam ho gaya hai, thoda insecurity bhi aa gyi hai. When there is insecurity and you come to play at turning tracks, you won’t be able to do well. Why did Sundar play well? He comes from Chennai. He has grown by playing on turning tracks. He knows how to use his feet and which balls to play with soft hands. How to keep the bottom hand. Sai Sudharsan also comes from Chennai. If he were there at No. 3 and Sundar at No. 8, you would have won this Test match. He plays spin very well. Sudharsan comes from Chennai. He’s in form and scored 87. He’s not there in the playing XI,'' Kaif further said.

Meanwhile, Team India will be facing South Africa for the second final game in the 2-match Test series in Guwahati, starting November 22. However, there are doubt on skipper Shubman Gill's inclusion in the Playing XI as he sustained a neck spasm during the first game in Kolkata.

