SA20 Season 4: Pretoria Capitals appoint star South African all-rounder as new captain, his name is...

For the next edition of SA20, Pretoria Capitals have announced a new captain, who is a star South African all-rounder. He will have a coaching staff of veterans like Sourav Ganguly and Shaun Pollock.

Pretoria Capitals on Friday appointed star South African all-rounder Keshav Maharaj as their captain for the upcoming edition of SA20. Notably, Keshav was the first player signed at the 2025 Player Auction. ''One of South Africa's most experienced and respected leaders, Maharaj brings a wealth of international pedigree across formats, along with a proven track record of guiding teams with composure, clarity and intent,'' Pretoria Capitals said in a statement.

''Having captained South Africa in white-ball cricket and served as a senior figure within the national setup for several years, Maharaj's leadership experience, tactical understanding, and consistency make him an invaluable addition in this role. His presence strengthens the balance and direction of the Pretoia Capitals squad as the team heads into the new season,'' the statement further added.

The next edition of SA20 is set to commence on December 26 with defending champions MI Cape Town clashing with Durban's Super Giants in the tournament opener.

For those unversed, Maharaj captained Durban Super Giants in the previous SA20 season and is now set to replace Rilee Rossouw as the skipper. Coming back to Pretoria Capitals, the team will enter SA20 Season 4 with a new coaching staff and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly.

Pretoria Capitals' squad for SA20 2025-26

Keshav Maharaj (C)

Will Jacks

Andre Russell

Sherfane Rutherford

Lungi Ngidi

Dewald Brevis

Lizaad Williams

Will Smeed

Gideon Peters

Craig Overton

Junaid Dawood

Saqib Mahmood

Bryce Parsons

Coonor Esterhuizen

Meeka-eel Prince

Bayanda Majola

Codi Yusuf

Wihan Lubbe

Sibonelo Makhanya