SA20: Faf du Plessis ruled out remainder of T20 league, Joburg Super Kings announce new skipper

A piece of bad news has arrived for Joburg Super Kings in the ongoing SA20 League as skipper Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. Know who replaced him in the squad.

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) skipper Fafdu Plessis will not be seen in action for the remainder of the ongoing SA20 League as he sustained a right thumb ligament tear, which has ruled him out of the tournament. Not only this, du Plessis will be required to undergo surgery for it. He sustained this injury while fielding during the first innings of the clash between Super Kings and MI Cape Town on Saturday.

JSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the news of du Plessis' injury in the post-match press conference, saying that it made it really difficult for the batter to even hold his bat. ''He got his thumb jammed in the ground, which has done some damage. Obviously enough damage not to bat, which was not good; when you are chasing 200, you need your star players to be out there,'' Fleming said.

''So, to lose him is another factor, but we will take into consideration what happens going forward. We are hoping it is bruising and settles down, but I don't think I feel overly optimistic with the amount of injuries we have had so far. A bit of a pessimistic view on these things, so l am hoping for the best, but we may have to prepare for other means,'' he added.

JSK have signed Leus du Plooy as the replacement of its injured skipper.

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis has scored 135 runs in five innings of this edition of SA20 at an average of 151.68. Under Faf's captaincy, JSK has reached the Playoffs in all three previous editions of the T20 League but never won the title.

Currently, JSK is in third position in the Points Table with three wins in seven matches and 17 points. Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are at the top of the table.