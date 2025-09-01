SA20 2026 Auction: No Indian cricketer in shortlisted pool of 541 players for season four

As many as 541 players, including 300 South African and 241 overseas cricketers, will feature in the upcoming SA20 Auction for the fourth season. Despite 13 Indian players registered for the auction, no player has been shortlisted to go under the hammer.

Bad news for Indian cricket fans, as no Indian cricketer will go under the hammer for the upcoming season of SA20. As many as 541 players, including 300 South Africans and 241 overseas cricketers, will go under the hammer at the SA20 2026 Auction. So far, Dinesh Karthik is the only Indian cricketer to have featured in the SA20 League for Paarl Royals during the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, several Proteas' star players, who also play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), including Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock, and Aiden Markram, among others, will feature in the auction.

Indian players who registered for SA20 2026 Auction

For the upcoming edition of the SA20 League, several Indian players registered themselves for the auction, scheduled to take place on September 9 in Cape Town. These players include Piyush Chawla, Siddharth Kaul, Ankit Rajpoot, Sarul Kanwar, Anureet Singh Kathuria, Ansari Marouf, Mahesh Ahir, Nikhil Jaga, Mohamed Faidh, KS Naveen, Imran Khan, Venkatesh Galipelly, and Atul Yadav.

R Ashwin, who recently announced his retirement from IPL and aspired to play in overseas leagues, was among the top Indian names to have featured in the upcoming SA20 auction. But, it seems that the star CSK spinner didn't register himself for the auction of the fourth season.

As per some reports, a total of R131 million (roughly Rs 66 crore) will be on the table for the franchises to create their teams for the new season. One team can have a maximum of 7 overseas players in the squad and must have a minimum of 9 South African players in it. For those unversed, six teams play in the SA20 League, including Joburg Super Kings (JSK), Durban's Super Giants (DSG), MI Cape Town (MICT), Paarl Royals (PR), Pretoria Capitals (PC), and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC).