Rashid Khan accomplished this impressive feat during MI Cape Town's Qualifier One match against the Paarl Royals in Gqeberha.

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's spin maestro, achieved an astonishing feat on Tuesday, becoming the top wicket-taker in T20 cricket. He accomplished this in the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals.

Rashid demonstrated his talent by getting two wickets in his allotted overs, surpassing legendary West Indies star Dwayne John Bravo to become the highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game.

Rashid, 26, has established himself as a fearsome performer, having taken 633 wickets in 461 T20 outings at an outstanding average of 18.07. His best bowling stats of 6/17 and four five-wicket hauls boost his reputation. In contrast, Bravo has 631 wickets from 582 games at an average of 24.40, with his best bowling stats of 5/23 and three five-wicket hauls.

Rashid's outstanding abilities have made him a notable player in the cricket world. He not only contributes significantly to the Afghanistan national team, but he is also in high demand across a number of worldwide franchise leagues.

"It's a great achievement," Rashid told the broadcaster. "I never thought about it, if you asked 10 years before this if I would get there. It's a proud feeling to be from Afghanistan and to be at that level where you top the table. DJ (Bravo) is one of the best T20 bowlers. It's a great honour and I'm looking forward to continuing."

Among his impressive career total of 633 wickets, 149 have come from the highly competitive Indian Premier League (IPL) across 121 matches. He is currently a key player for the Gujarat Titans, having previously demonstrated his talent with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this prestigious tournament.

In another dramatic turn of events, Rashid's team, MI Cape Town, advanced to the SA20 League finals after defeating the Paarl Royals by 39 runs in Qualifier 1. MI Cape Town set a tough target of 199/4 in 20 overs and successfully held the Royals to 160 all out in 19.4 overs.

