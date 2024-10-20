Check out all the details related to South Africa vs New Zealand final match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Dubai.

Following two spectacular knockout matches, the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup has now reached its final stage. The South African women's team is gearing up to face off against New Zealand in the ninth final of the tournament's history. This marks South Africa's second consecutive appearance in the final, having faced Australia in the 2023 World Cup and falling short in the summit clash. However, this year, the Proteas women managed to defeat the defending champions in the semi-final, seeking redemption for their previous loss. They displayed a dominant performance against Tahila McGrath and her team, securing an 8-wicket victory to secure their spot in the final.

On the other hand, the White Ferns have shown exceptional form this year, defeating teams like India, Pakistan, and the West Indies in their last three matches. In the second semi-final, the Kiwis claimed a thrilling 8-run victory over the 2016 T20 World Cup champions, earning themselves a place in the final.

After 18 days of thrilling cricket action and intense matches in the UAE, the tournament is set to conclude with an exciting showdown between these two deserving teams vying for the prestigious title. With both South Africa and New Zealand having reached the finals three times collectively, they are both eager to make history by lifting the trophy on Sunday.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium appears to be well-balanced, with an average of 115 runs scored in the last five T20Is played here. Spin bowlers have been more successful than pacers on this pitch. The weather is expected to be sunny, creating ideal conditions for the highly anticipated final match.

Weather report

The Dubai International Stadium is expected to have clear skies for the Women's T20 World Cup Final on Sunday. The evening temperatures will be around 28 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels peaking at 73 percent. Wind speeds are forecasted to be between 10 and 15 km/h.

Live Streaming Details

The final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tyron, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafla (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze (wk), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

