Is Salman Khan being paid Rs 150 crore for Bigg Boss 19? Producer Rishi Negi breaks silence: 'He is worth...'
India issues BIG statement on 500 Indians from Myanmar scam hub stranded in Thailand: 'We are aware of...'
SA-W vs ENG-W: Laura Wolvaardt's record-breaking 169 powers South Africa to their first-ever Women's World Cup final
Who is Danish Merchant, close aide of Dawood Ibrahim and drug syndicate kingpin, arrested by NCB Mumbai?
Karan Johar, Malaika Arora compare Pitch To Get Rich contestant to Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader reacts: 'Too long since...'
'For a long time...': Sanju Samson breaks silence after losing opening slot to Shubman Gill in T20Is
Mumbai cab driver’s sweet gesture to promote son’s rap dream goes viral: 'Hardworking culture...'
Shah Rukh Khan at 60: From Dil Se to Devdas, 7 iconic SRK movies to re-release in theatres this Friday to celebrate King Khan's legacy
Delhi parking fees doubled due to...; four-wheelers will now be charged Rs...; check full rates here
Delhi Metro: DMRC announces early resumption of metro services for 5 days due to...; check timings
CRICKET
Laura Wolvaardt made history with a breathtaking 169 as South Africa defeated England to reach their first-ever Women’s World Cup final. The Proteas skipper’s record-breaking knock inspired a nation and marked a golden chapter in South African women’s cricket history.
South Africa exorcised the demons of previous semi-final disappointments on Wednesday, decisively defeating England by a remarkable 125 runs to earn their inaugural spot in the Women's ODI World Cup final. This landmark win was fueled by an extraordinary, record-setting performance from captain Laura Wolvaardt, complemented by a fierce display of seam bowling from all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.
Choosing to bat first, the Proteas amassed an impressive total of 319 for 7, marking their highest score ever in a Women's World Cup. Wolvaardt led the charge with an unforgettable innings, scoring a staggering 169 runs off just 143 deliveries. Her remarkable performance, which included 20 boundaries and four sixes, not only established the record for the highest individual score by a South African in tournament history but also represented the first century by a captain in a Women’s World Cup knockout match.
South Africa storm into the #CWC25 final pic.twitter.com/0O3u4LqDKH— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 29, 2025
Wolvaardt anchored the innings through two brief collapses, forming a crucial 72-run partnership with Kapp (42) and accelerating dramatically in the final ten overs to surpass the 300-run mark. England's left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the sole bowler to find success, taking 4 for 44.
In pursuit of the daunting target of 320, England's innings was dismantled within the first two overs. All-rounder Marizanne Kapp was exceptional with the new ball, achieving a devastating double-wicket maiden. England's top order faltered, with Amy Jones, Heather Knight, and Tammy Beaumont all falling for ducks, leaving the defending champions in disarray at 1 for 3.
A brief but valiant response came from captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (64) and Alice Capsey, who forged a century partnership. However, once that alliance was broken, Kapp returned to complete her five-wicket haul, tearing through the middle and lower order. Ultimately, England was bowled out for 194 in 41.6 overs.
Also read| Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Australia head-to-head in ODIs - Complete record and key stats from knockout matches