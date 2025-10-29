SA-W vs ENG-W: Laura Wolvaardt's record-breaking 169 powers South Africa to their first-ever Women's World Cup final

Laura Wolvaardt made history with a breathtaking 169 as South Africa defeated England to reach their first-ever Women’s World Cup final. The Proteas skipper’s record-breaking knock inspired a nation and marked a golden chapter in South African women’s cricket history.

South Africa exorcised the demons of previous semi-final disappointments on Wednesday, decisively defeating England by a remarkable 125 runs to earn their inaugural spot in the Women's ODI World Cup final. This landmark win was fueled by an extraordinary, record-setting performance from captain Laura Wolvaardt, complemented by a fierce display of seam bowling from all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.

Choosing to bat first, the Proteas amassed an impressive total of 319 for 7, marking their highest score ever in a Women's World Cup. Wolvaardt led the charge with an unforgettable innings, scoring a staggering 169 runs off just 143 deliveries. Her remarkable performance, which included 20 boundaries and four sixes, not only established the record for the highest individual score by a South African in tournament history but also represented the first century by a captain in a Women’s World Cup knockout match.

South Africa storm into the #CWC25 final pic.twitter.com/0O3u4LqDKH — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 29, 2025

Wolvaardt anchored the innings through two brief collapses, forming a crucial 72-run partnership with Kapp (42) and accelerating dramatically in the final ten overs to surpass the 300-run mark. England's left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the sole bowler to find success, taking 4 for 44.

In pursuit of the daunting target of 320, England's innings was dismantled within the first two overs. All-rounder Marizanne Kapp was exceptional with the new ball, achieving a devastating double-wicket maiden. England's top order faltered, with Amy Jones, Heather Knight, and Tammy Beaumont all falling for ducks, leaving the defending champions in disarray at 1 for 3.

A brief but valiant response came from captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (64) and Alice Capsey, who forged a century partnership. However, once that alliance was broken, Kapp returned to complete her five-wicket haul, tearing through the middle and lower order. Ultimately, England was bowled out for 194 in 41.6 overs.

