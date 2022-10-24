Search icon
SA vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 18

SA vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 match at Hobart.

Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 07:19 AM IST

South Africa vs Zimbabwe

South Africa are set to cross swords with Zimbabwe in match 18 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Zimbabwe are high on confidence after finishing first in the Qualifiers stage. Meanwhile, South Africa are coming off a thumping win against New Zealand in the warm-up game.

In the last 5 head-to-head games, South Africa has defeated Zimbabwe on all occasions. Although South Africa looks like the stronger side here, a pumped-up Zimbabwe team carries the potential to beat any big team on its day.

Dark horses is what South Africa are billed in the T20 World Cup 2022. They certainly have a strong team with all bases covered. For Zimbabwe, yet again a lot will depend on talismanic all-rounder Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams. The experienced duo have been solid with the bat. Raza has also chipped in with wickets.

Match Details 

Date & Time: October 24, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Hobart

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Dream11

Batsmen – Craig Ervine, Reeza Hendricks (VC), David Miller

Wicket-keeper – Quinton de Kock

All-rounders – Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Aiden Markram

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada (C), Blessing Muzurabani, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen

South Africa vs Zimbabwe probable XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Shamsi, Rabada, Ngidi

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

