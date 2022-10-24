SA vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 18

South Africa are set to cross swords with Zimbabwe in match 18 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Zimbabwe are high on confidence after finishing first in the Qualifiers stage. Meanwhile, South Africa are coming off a thumping win against New Zealand in the warm-up game.
In the last 5 head-to-head games, South Africa has defeated Zimbabwe on all occasions. Although South Africa looks like the stronger side here, a pumped-up Zimbabwe team carries the potential to beat any big team on its day.
Dark horses is what South Africa are billed in the T20 World Cup 2022. They certainly have a strong team with all bases covered. For Zimbabwe, yet again a lot will depend on talismanic all-rounder Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams. The experienced duo have been solid with the bat. Raza has also chipped in with wickets.
Match Details
Date & Time: October 24, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Hobart
Live Streaming: Star Sports Network
South Africa vs Zimbabwe Dream11
Batsmen – Craig Ervine, Reeza Hendricks (VC), David Miller
Wicket-keeper – Quinton de Kock
All-rounders – Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Aiden Markram
Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada (C), Blessing Muzurabani, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen
South Africa vs Zimbabwe probable XI
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Shamsi, Rabada, Ngidi
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani