South Africa's promising talent Lhuan-dre Pretorius has made a remarkable entrance by scoring a stunning century on his debut during Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Pretorius is one of three debutants representing the Proteas in this first Test against Zimbabwe.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius achieved his first hundred with a precise flick to deep backward square leg, celebrating the achievement with a joyful roar and a raised bat. As he embraced his batting partner Corbin Bosch, Pretorius' poise and skill have already indicated that he is a star on the rise.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius creates history

The left-handed batsman made history in Bulawayo by scoring an impressive century on his Test debut against Zimbabwe. The 19-year-old accomplished this milestone in only 112 balls. With this performance, Pretorius became the youngest South African to achieve a Test century.

The Proteas wicketkeeper-batter shattered a 61-year-old record previously held by the legendary Graeme Pollock, who set the record in 1964 against Australia, making him the youngest player from South Africa to score a century in Test cricket, and that as well on his debut.

He is among the select few Proteas players to have scored a century on their Test debut. The last player to accomplish this was Stephen Cook, who did so in 2016 against England. Currently, Pretorius is batting at 120* off 134 balls, having already struck seven boundaries and three sixes.

Youngest Test centurions for South Africa:

Lhuan-dre Pretorius - 19 years, 93 days

Graeme Pollock - 19 years, 317 days

Graeme Pollock - 19 years, 331 days

Tuppy Owen-Smith - 20 years, 145 days

AB de Villiers - 20 years, 339 days

South Africa made a return to Zimbabwe for a Test match after an extended absence. The last encounter in Zimbabwe took place in September 2014 during an ODI series held in Harare. Their most recent Test match in Zimbabwe also occurred in Harare in August 2014. The two teams last faced each other in a Test match in December 2017 at St. George's Park in South Africa. This was a day-night Test that concluded in merely two days.

