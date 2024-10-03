SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Check out all the details related to South Africa vs West Indies match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Dubai.

South Africa Women are gearing up to face off against the West Indies Women in the third match of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. This crucial game will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 4 at 3:30 PM (IST).

Both teams understand the significance of a strong start in this tournament, making this match a pivotal one for their respective campaigns.

The South Africa Women's team, led by Laura Wolvaardt, has had a mixed bag of results in their previous five games, with two wins, two losses, and one no-result fixture. They are coming off a confident 2-1 series win against Pakistan Women last month, which has surely boosted their morale.

On the other hand, the West Indies Women, captained by Hayley Matthews, secured a 2-1 victory in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka Women earlier this year. With back-to-back wins in the second and third T20I of the series, they are also looking to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign with a win against the Proteas.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is typically well-balanced, providing opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers. Spinners are expected to have a significant impact during the match. In general, opting to chase should be the preferred strategy on this pitch.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Dubai this afternoon is expected to be sunny and warm, providing ideal conditions for the match. Sunshine is anticipated throughout the duration of the game, with no chance of rain.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

South Africa Women: S Jafta (wk), L Wolvaardt (C), S Luus, T Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, M Kapp, N de Klerk, CL Tryon, Seshnie Naidu, Ayanda Hlubi

West Indies Women: Shemaine Campbelle (wk), NK Crafton, Chedean Nation, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews (C), DJS Dottin, Q Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, K Ramharack

Also read| SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs West Indies match 3