Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PAK-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan stun Sri Lanka to clinch two crucial points

Ratan Tata makes 23000% return after 8 years of investment in Rs 29393 crore company, still holds...

SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, known for playing iconic villain Keerikadan Jose in Mohanlal's Kireedam, passes away

Salman Khan talks about hosting Bigg Boss for 14 years, reacts to new twist in 18th season: 'It has always been about..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PAK-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan stun Sri Lanka to clinch two crucial points

PAK-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan stun Sri Lanka to clinch two crucial points

Ratan Tata makes 23000% return after 8 years of investment in Rs 29393 crore company, still holds...

Ratan Tata makes 23000% return after 8 years of investment in Rs 29393 crore company, still holds...

SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

AI imagines Marvel superheroes celebrating Durga Puja 2024 in Kolkata

AI imagines Marvel superheroes celebrating Durga Puja 2024 in Kolkata

Will men go extinct from Earth as Y chromosomes decline? Know here

Will men go extinct from Earth as Y chromosomes decline? Know here

Ananya Panday films ranked from best to worst

Ananya Panday films ranked from best to worst

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Salman Khan talks about hosting Bigg Boss for 14 years, reacts to new twist in 18th season: 'It has always been about..'

Salman Khan talks about hosting Bigg Boss for 14 years, reacts to new twist in 18th season: 'It has always been about..'

Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, known for playing iconic villain Keerikadan Jose in Mohanlal's Kireedam, passes away

Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, known for playing iconic villain Keerikadan Jose in Mohanlal's Kireedam, passes away

Vijay Kiragandur, producer who made blockbusters KGF, Kantara possible, turns 48

Vijay Kiragandur, producer who made blockbusters KGF, Kantara possible, turns 48

HomeCricket

Cricket

SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Check out all the details related to South Africa vs West Indies match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Dubai.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 10:37 PM IST

SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

South Africa Women are gearing up to face off against the West Indies Women in the third match of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. This crucial game will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 4 at 3:30 PM (IST).

Both teams understand the significance of a strong start in this tournament, making this match a pivotal one for their respective campaigns.

The South Africa Women's team, led by Laura Wolvaardt, has had a mixed bag of results in their previous five games, with two wins, two losses, and one no-result fixture. They are coming off a confident 2-1 series win against Pakistan Women last month, which has surely boosted their morale.

On the other hand, the West Indies Women, captained by Hayley Matthews, secured a 2-1 victory in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka Women earlier this year. With back-to-back wins in the second and third T20I of the series, they are also looking to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign with a win against the Proteas.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is typically well-balanced, providing opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers. Spinners are expected to have a significant impact during the match. In general, opting to chase should be the preferred strategy on this pitch.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Dubai this afternoon is expected to be sunny and warm, providing ideal conditions for the match. Sunshine is anticipated throughout the duration of the game, with no chance of rain.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

South Africa Women: S Jafta (wk), L Wolvaardt (C), S Luus, T Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, M Kapp, N de Klerk, CL Tryon, Seshnie Naidu, Ayanda Hlubi

West Indies Women: Shemaine Campbelle (wk), NK Crafton, Chedean Nation, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews (C), DJS Dottin, Q Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, K Ramharack

Also read| SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs West Indies match 3

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Post Office schemes: Govt announces interest rates for PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi

Post Office schemes: Govt announces interest rates for PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi

AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal to relocate to party's RS MP Ashok Mittal's residence in Delhi

AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal to relocate to party's RS MP Ashok Mittal's residence in Delhi

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

This woman beheaded her own husband, presented his severed head to the king, here's why

This woman beheaded her own husband, presented his severed head to the king, here's why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement