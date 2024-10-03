Twitter
Cricket

Cricket

SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs West Indies match 3

SA vs WI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 3, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa vs West Indies.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 09:21 PM IST

SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs West Indies match 3
SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction
The South Africa Women's team (SA-W) is set to face off against the West Indies Women's team (WI-W) in the third match of the ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup (WT20 World Cup 2024).

The South Africa Women's team is entering this match following a 28-run defeat to the India Women's team in their second warm-up match. They are determined to make a strong comeback against the West Indies Women's team. Conversely, the West Indies Women's team also experienced a 20-run loss to the India Women's team in their warm-up match.

Both teams boast a roster of talented players and are eager to bounce back and kick off their Women's T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note.

Match Details

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women, 3rd Match, Group B

Date & Time: Oct 04, 02:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Shemaine Campbelle, Sinalo Jafta

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Stafanie Taylor

All-rounders: Chloé Tryon (C), Suné Luus, Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin (VC)

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Nonkululeko Mlaba

SA vs WI My Dream11 Team

Shemaine Campbelle, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Qiana Joseph, Chloé Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

Also read| Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Scotland by 16 runs in opener

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
