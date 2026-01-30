SA vs WI: Quinton de Kock crushes multiple records with blistering knock before T20 World Cup 2026

South Africa star Quinton de Kock went on a record-breaking rampage ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, smashing multiple batting milestones in a single blistering run and sending a strong warning to rivals before the global showpiece.

Right before the T20 World Cup, Quinton de Kock made a big statement. He smashed South Africa’s all-time T20 run-scoring record, leapfrogging Faf du Plessis’ old mark. And he did it in style—a wild 43-ball century in the second T20I against the West Indies on January 29 at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Right now, de Kock sits on top of South Africa’s T20 run charts with a massive 12,113 runs from 430 games. He averages 31.46 and scores at a strike rate of 139.10. That’s not just good, that’s elite.

The numbers keep piling up. De Kock has racked up eight centuries and 81 fifties in T20s. The guy’s been a mainstay for years, just churning out runs. Only two South Africans have scored faster T20I hundreds—David Miller’s 35-ball blitz against Bangladesh in 2017, and Dewald Brevis’ 41-ball ton against Australia last year. De Kock’s knock against the Windies now stands as the third-fastest for South Africa. Let’s break down the records he shattered in that game.

Quinton de Kock’s Record-Breaking Night vs West Indies

He’s now scored hundreds in both of South Africa’s two biggest successful T20I chases over 200 runs. One of those was actually the only successful chase of over 250 in T20I history.

He’s tied second with Reeza Hendricks for most sixes in a T20I innings by a South African (10), right behind Richard Levi’s 13 against New Zealand back in 2012.

He just became the third South African—after David Miller and Rilee Rossouw—to have two T20I centuries to his name.

De Kock now holds the record for most hundreds as a wicketkeeper in men’s T20s (eight). No one’s done it more.

He’s also the first South African—and just the second player ever after Colin Munro—to notch two T20I centuries at the same venue.

And he’s now been part of four separate 150-plus partnerships for South Africa in T20Is. Talk about consistency.

De Kock’s Fireworks Against the West Indies

De Kock was on another level. He hammered 115 runs off just 49 balls, peppering the stands with 10 sixes and six fours. He made the West Indies attack look helpless, powering South Africa to a jaw-dropping chase of 222 in only 17.3 overs. That win sealed the series with a game to spare. Heading into the T20 World Cup, de Kock looks like one of the most dangerous batters around. He’s peaking at the right time, with both form and swagger.

He tore apart the West Indies bowlers in Centurion, controlling the game from the moment he started middling the ball. Anything even slightly off-target got punished—pulls, cuts, slog-sweeps, you name it. He cruised to fifty in just 21 balls, then kept his foot down.

Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Jayden Seales—none of them could stop him. De Kock cleared the ropes almost at will, but kept his cool all the way. The West Indies tried everything—slower balls, cutters, wide lines—but nothing worked. He just kept picking them off.

The climax came when he launched Akeal Hosein for back-to-back sixes, then finally holed out to Brandon King at mid-off. By then, the damage was done. De Kock’s knock wasn’t just a South African record-breaker; it was a warning to every team heading into the T20 World Cup. He’s ready, and everyone knows it.

Also read| 'Don't disturb Chetta': Suryakumar Yadav shares light moment, pokes fun at Sanju Samson ahead of 5th T20I vs NZ - Watch