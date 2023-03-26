SA vs WI 2nd T20I: South Africa record highest successful T20I chase to level series

Image Source: Twitter/ICC

On March 26, South Africa made history at the Super Sport Park in Centurion by successfully chasing down a total of 259 runs in a T20I cricket match. Led by Aiden Markram, the team completed the chase with seven balls to spare, setting a new record for the highest run-chase in T20I cricket.

This achievement adds to South Africa's impressive record in cricket, as they already hold the record for the highest run-chase in ODI cricket, having chased down 435 against Australia in 2005. Additionally, they hold the second-highest run-chase in Test cricket, having completed a 414-run chase against Australia in 2008.

RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 6 WICKETS



Records were broken as Quinton de Kock's maiden T20I century set the #Proteas on their way to chasing down a mammoth 259-run target - with 7 balls remaining - to level the KFC T20I series#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/XMJnBL6p5r — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 26, 2023

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the West Indies team put up an impressive total of 258 runs. Jonathon Charles was the star of the show, scoring a remarkable 118 runs in just 46 balls, breaking Chris Gayle's record for the fastest T20I century by a West Indies player. Romario Shepherd also played a crucial role, contributing 41 runs in just 18 balls.

Quinton de Kock, the Proteas batter, made history by setting the record for the quickest ton in the shortest format. He scored an impressive 100 runs in just 44 balls, leaving the opposition in awe. His opening partner, Reeze Hendrics, also played exceptionally well, scoring 68 runs in just 28 balls.

The skipper, Markram, provided the perfect finish with an unbeaten knock of 38 runs in just 21 balls, leading the home team to a well-deserved victory and levelling the series in the 19th over of the game.

It's worth noting that Serbia previously held the record for chasing down a total of 246 against Bulgaria.

Among full members, New Zealand held the record for chasing down 245 against Australia at Aucklands Eden Park in 2017. However, the match between the Proteas and their opponents set a new record for the most runs ever scored in a T20I game, with a total of 517 runs scored in the game.

