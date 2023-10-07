SA vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Check out all the details related to South Africa vs Sri Lanka match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Delhi.

South Africa will commence their World Cup 2023 campaign by facing Sri Lanka on Saturday, October 7th. The highly anticipated match will take place at the newly reconstructed Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both South Africa and Sri Lanka narrowly secured their spots in the World Cup, finishing eighth and seventh respectively in the ICC Points Table for WC 2023. Despite their lower rankings, both teams enter the tournament as potential surprise contenders.

Traditionally considered favorites, the Proteas now find themselves in the unfamiliar position of underdogs. Following the retirements of AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, and Dale Steyn, South Africa has successfully rebuilt their team. However, the stigma of being labeled "chokers" still lingers. On the other hand, the Lankans enter the event with the dark horse status. Playing the World Cup in India will likely suit their playing style more effectively.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup match?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup match is on Saturday, October 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

What time is the South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup match?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup match will begin at 2:00 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including South Africa vs Sri Lanka, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium boasts a batting-friendly surface, with smaller boundaries and a fast outfield that are anticipated to provide ample assistance to the batters once again. As the match progresses, the pacers may find some support in the latter half, while the spinners are likely to dominate the middle overs on this track.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain in Delhi on Saturday, October 7th. The temperature will hover around 26 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a humidity level of 45 percent.

Probabale playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma ©, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka: Kusal-Mendis, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana