SA vs PAK WCL 2025 Final: AB De Villiers' fiery 120 helps South Africa to beat Pakistan by 9 wickets to win WCL title

AB de Villiers delivered a match-winning performance on Sunday, August 2, scoring 120 runs off just 60 balls. This helped the South Africa Champions chase down a target of 196 runs in 16.5 overs, securing a nine-wicket victory in the World Championship of Legends 2025 final. The match was held at Edgbaston in Birmingham. De Villiers, opening the innings, hit 12 fours and 7 sixes.

He formed a 72-run partnership with Hashim Amla, who scored 18 runs from 14 balls, in the first six overs. He then built an unbeaten 125-run partnership with Jean-Paul Duminy, who scored 50 not out from 28 balls, to seal the win.

De Villiers' performance on Sunday marked his third century in the WCL 2025. Earlier, he had scored a century in 41 balls against the England Champions and a 39-ball century against the Australia Champions.

In the first innings, Sharjeel Khan of the Pakistan Champions scored 76 runs from 44 balls, contributing to a total of 195/5 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, In 2024, Indian cricket fans witnessed Yuvraj Singh lead the India Champions to victory. This year, AB de Villiers was standing at the forefront to take the crown and secure the title for South Africa. Backed by a stellar line-up featuring Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell, and Chris Morris, the South Africa Champions earned their place in the final with a commanding win over the Australia Champions in the semi-final, as per a press release from South Africa Champions.

WCL 2025 has been a celebration of cricket's golden era. Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board, the tournament has brought together some of the biggest names in world cricket.

This season featured a star-studded cast including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Brett Lee, Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, and Sir Alastair Cook, drawing fans from across the globe.