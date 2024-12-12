The ODI series is set to commence on December 17, just three days after the conclusion of the T20I leg of the series.

South Africa has officially announced their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan. The Proteas have carefully selected their strongest lineup available for what will be their final bilateral ODI engagement before the Champions Trophy 2025.

Notable players who were absent during the ODI series against Ireland in the UAE have returned to the squad. The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi have rejoined the team, with 18-year-old speedster Kwena Maphaka being the only uncapped player in the lineup.

Captain Temba Bavuma, who sustained an injury during the ODIs against Ireland, has also made a comeback and will lead the team. He is likely to partner with Ryan Rickelton at the top, while Reeza Hendricks is another candidate for the opening role.

The batting strength of the team will be bolstered by Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Klaasen, and Miller. Kagiso Rabada will spearhead the pace bowling attack, supported by Maphaka, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Marco Jansen.

Unfortunately, speedster Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan and has not been selected for the upcoming one-dayers due to a broken toe. This injury adds to South Africa's list of absent players, including Lungi Ngidi (hip injury), Gerald Coetzee (groin injury), Wiaan Mulder (broken finger), and Nandre Burger (lower back stress fracture).

The ODI series is set to commence on December 17, just three days after the conclusion of the T20I leg of the series. This series marks the final bilateral engagement for the Proteas before the Champions Trophy.

South Africa squad for ODI series against Pakistan: Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

