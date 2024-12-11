Shaheen Afridi stood out as the standout performer among the Pakistan bowlers in the opening T20I match against South Africa in Durban.

Shaheen Afridi etched his name in the annals of cricket history by setting a monumental world record during the 1st T20 match between Pakistan and South Africa on Tuesday, December 10 at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. His remarkable performance included a spellbinding display where he claimed three wickets and conceded just 22 runs in four overs.

Shaheen set the tone for Pakistan with the ball by dismissing Rassie van der Dussen in the very first over of the match. Later, he returned to send David Miller back to the pavilion in his second spell, curbing Miller's explosive innings of 82 runs off just 40 balls. Shaheen's final delivery of the match saw him trapping Nqabayomzi Peter in front of the stumps.

Peter's dismissal marked Shaheen's 100th T20I wicket, making him only the third Pakistani bowler alongside Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf to achieve this milestone.

With this remarkable achievement, Shaheen now boasts 100 wickets across all three formats of the game. At just 24 years old, he becomes the first Pakistani bowler and the fourth globally following in the footsteps of Lasith Malinga, Shakib-Al Hasan, and Tim Southee, to reach this milestone.

Shaheen's accomplishment as the youngest player to achieve this feat in international cricket before turning 30 is truly commendable. Making his T20I debut for Pakistan shortly before his 18th birthday in 2018 Shaheen quickly followed up with debuts in ODI and Test cricket in the same year. Currently, he has 116 Test wickets and 122 ODI scalps to his name.

While Malinga was the first to achieve this feat in 2019, both Shakib and Southee joined the elite club in 2021

Also read| 'He is working hard...': Sunil Gavaskar praises Virat Kohli despite poor run in Adelaide Test