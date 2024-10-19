SA vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for final, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa vs New Zealand.

After two thrilling knockout games, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 has finally found its two finalists. South Africa will face off against New Zealand in the ninth final of the tournament's history. This marks South Africa's second consecutive final appearance at the ICC event, having previously competed against Australia in the ultimate game of the 2023 edition. Despite their valiant effort in that match, South Africa fell short against the Aussies, losing by a mere 19 runs. However, they managed to exact their revenge this year by defeating Australia in the semi-final, dominating the Australian squad and securing a spot in the final with an eight-wicket victory.

The highly anticipated Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final is set to take place at the Dubai International Stadium on October 20. New Zealand has been in exceptional form this year, triumphing over teams like Pakistan, India, and the West Indies in their last three matches. The Kiwis previously reached consecutive finals in the first two editions of the Women’s T20 World Cup, with their last final appearance dating back to 2010. It remains to be seen whether the Kiwi women can make their third final appearance count on Sunday.

Match Details

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, Final

Date & Time: Oct 20, 06:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Maddy Green

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Suzie Bates, Anneke Bosch

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine

Bowlers: Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Eden Carson

Squads

South Africa Women: Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tyron, Marizanne Kapp, Miane Smit, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

