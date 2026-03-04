FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen’s record-breaking century powers New Zealand to 9-wicket win over South Africa, reach final

An extraordinary performance from Finn Allen! When the stakes are at their highest, with a place in the final at stake, he delivers a stunning 33-ball century, racing through a 170-run chase in remarkable style to secure New Zealand's place in the final showdown.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 10:07 PM IST

SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen’s record-breaking century powers New Zealand to 9-wicket win over South Africa, reach final
New Zealand delivered a commanding performance to secure their place in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, defeating previously unbeaten South Africa by nine wickets at Eden Gardens. Their run chase was clinical, led by a dominant opening partnership between Finn Allen and Tim Seifert that left South Africa with few answers.

After Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to field, New Zealand’s bowlers immediately put South Africa under pressure. Cole McConchie was instrumental, removing Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton in consecutive deliveries during the powerplay to disrupt the Proteas’ top order. Despite efforts by Aiden Markram and Dewald Brevis to stabilize the innings, New Zealand’s spinners maintained control, limiting scoring opportunities. 

Although Markram and David Miller were given early reprieves, neither could capitalize. Marco Jansen provided late impetus with a quickfire 50 off 26 balls, partnering with Tristan Stubbs for a valuable sixth-wicket stand and helping South Africa reach 169 for 8. Matt Henry closed the innings with a disciplined final over, shifting the momentum firmly in New Zealand’s favour.

In response, New Zealand’s openers set the tone from the outset. Finn Allen led the charge with an unbeaten 100 from just 33 deliveries, striking boundaries at will and rendering the South African bowling attack ineffective. Tim Seifert contributed a brisk 58 from 28 balls, taking full advantage of any loose deliveries from Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada. The duo compiled a century opening stand, effectively sealing the contest early. Seifert’s dismissal to a Rabada slower ball in the ninth over did little to alter the result.

Rachin Ravindra joined Allen to complete the chase, with New Zealand reaching 170 for 1 in only 12.3 overs—a remarkable achievement in a World Cup semi-final. This emphatic victory served as redemption for New Zealand, who had suffered a heavy defeat to South Africa earlier in the tournament. They now advance to the final in Ahmedabad, awaiting the winner of the India vs England semi-final. For South Africa, the loss ends their unbeaten run and prolongs their search for a maiden World Cup title.

Also read| India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Check live streaming details, head-to-head record, pitch and weather report

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
