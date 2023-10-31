SA vs NZ ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Pune

Check out all the details related to New Zealand vs South Africa match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Pune

South Africa to face New Zealand in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket match no. 32 on November 1 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune, Maharashtra. Both teams impressed with strong performances in the tournament, setting the stage for an intense battle. New Zealand's dominance stands out with four initial wins, while South Africa's formidable run reflects consistency, setting the tone for an anticipated showdown.

Live streaming details

When is the match between New Zealand and South Africa in the World Cup 2023?

New Zealand and South Africa will clash in the 32nd ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match on Wednesday, November 1.

When will the match between New Zealand and South Africa World Cup 2023 start?

The match will commence at 02:00 pm IST on Wednesday, November 1.

Which venue will host the New Zealand and South Africa match in ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host the New Zealand and South Africa match in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Where can I watch the live telecast of the New Zealand and South Africa World Cup 2023 match in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the New Zealand vs South Africa, the 32nd World Cup match, live in India.

How to watch the New Zealand and South Africa World Cup 2023 match LIVE in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast the New Zealand and South Africa, the 32nd World Cup 2023 match, LIVE in India.

Pitch report

The teams chasing have had the edge over the teams batting first at the venue. The captains will be tempted to continue the pattern on wickets which have seen 300+ targets being chased down twice in the three attempts so far.

Weather update

There is no expectation of rain in Pune on Nov 1. The weather forecast shows that the day will have plenty of sunshine, resulting in temperatures touching 33 degrees Celsius in the afternoon and reducing to 24 degrees Celsius into the closing stages of the match.

South Africa vs New Zealand probable playing XI

South Africa (SA): Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee

New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Matt Henry