SA vs NZ, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs New Zealand Match 32

SA vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 32, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, South Africa vs New Zealand

South Africa to face New Zealand in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket match no. 32 on November 1 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune, Maharashtra.

Both teams impressed with strong performances in the tournament, setting the stage for an intense battle. New Zealand's dominance stands out with four initial wins, while South Africa's formidable run reflects consistency, setting the tone for an anticipated showdown.

South Africa vs New Zealand match details

Match: South Africa vs New Zealand, Match 32, World Cup 2023

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, Maharashtra

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 1, 2:00 pm IST

South Africa vs New Zealand Dream 11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, Devon Conway, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Mitch Santner, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Trent Boult, G Coetzee

