Headlines

World Cup 2023: Why has undefeated India not qualified for semi-finals yet?

SA vs NZ ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Pune

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with India's largest commercial bank to bring special card ahead of Diwali

SA vs NZ, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs New Zealand Match 32

PAK vs BAN: Pakistan knock Bangladesh out of World Cup 2023 with seven-wicket win

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anil Kapoor says 12th Fail took him back to his struggling days of facing roadblocks, congratulates team for success

World Cup 2023: Why has undefeated India not qualified for semi-finals yet?

SA vs NZ ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Pune

7 foods that help in weight loss in case of PCOD

Delhi air pollution: Herbs to improve respiratory health

5 drinks and food for a good night sleep

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Anil Kapoor says 12th Fail took him back to his struggling days of facing roadblocks, congratulates team for success

Richa Chadha shares cryptic post on karma, netizens feel it's a dig at Kangana Ranaut over Tejas' failure

Aspirants creators say emotional messages from real IAS, IPS officers overwhelmed them: 'We touched the right chord'

HomeCricket

Cricket

SA vs NZ, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs New Zealand Match 32

SA vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 32, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, South Africa vs New Zealand

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 09:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

South Africa to face New Zealand in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket match no. 32 on November 1 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune, Maharashtra.

Both teams impressed with strong performances in the tournament, setting the stage for an intense battle. New Zealand's dominance stands out with four initial wins, while South Africa's formidable run reflects consistency, setting the tone for an anticipated showdown.

South Africa vs New Zealand match details

Match: South Africa vs New Zealand, Match 32, World Cup 2023 

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, Maharashtra 

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 1, 2:00 pm IST

South Africa vs New Zealand Dream 11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, Devon Conway, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Mitch Santner, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Trent Boult, G Coetzee

South Africa vs New Zealand, My Dream 11 prediction

Quinton de Kock, Devon Conway, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Mitch Santner, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, G Coetzee

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BRS MP, party candidate stabbed during Telangana polls campaign

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Check out the best deals on pressure cookers, get up to 63% off

The Lady Killer trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar are partners in crime in thriller filled with love, lust and anger

NEET success story: From studying at bus stands, railway stations, this girl cleared medical exam on her third attempt

'Apprehensions that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested': AAP leader makes big claim

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE