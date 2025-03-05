SA vs NZ semifinal Champions Trophy: New Zealand scored 362 runs in their match, putting them in a good position to reach the final.

Centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson helped New Zealand reach a remarkable total of 362 for 6 in their Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, New Zealand started well, even though they lost opener Will Young for 21 runs.

Ravindra and Williamson then took charge of the innings, forming a partnership of 164 runs for the second wicket. Ravindra led the way with a brilliant 108 off 101 balls, which included 13 boundaries and a six.

Williamson matched his partner's performance, scoring 102 off 94 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes. Ravindra reached his century off 93 balls, while Williamson achieved his milestone off 91 balls, laying a solid foundation for New Zealand to post a formidable total.

Even after the departure of both well-set batsmen, Daryl Mitchell's quickfire 49 off 37 balls and Glenn Phillips' explosive unbeaten 49 off just 27 deliveries ensured that New Zealand kept their momentum going in the final overs.

South Africa's bowlers struggled to contain the runs, with Lungi Ngidi taking 3 for 72. Kagiso Rabada picked up two wickets but was costly, conceding 70 runs in his 10 overs. Marco Jansen, who opened the bowling, went wicketless and gave away 79 runs.

With a commanding total of 362 on the board, New Zealand positioned themselves strongly to secure a spot in the final, where India awaits after their victory over Australia in the first semifinal.

