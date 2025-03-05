Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra showcased a formidable batting performance, leading New Zealand to a resounding 50-run victory over South Africa.

In the semi-final match held in Lahore, South Africa were restricted to 312/9 while chasing a target of 363 runs. New Zealand's captain, Mitchell Santner, played a key role in his team's success by taking three important wickets, dismissing Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, and Heinrich Klaasen.

New Zealand's batting was led by Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra, both of whom scored centuries, helping their team reach a total of 362/6. Ravindra made 108 runs, while Williamson became the first New Zealand batter to achieve 19,000 international runs during his innings of 102. The pair added 164 runs for the second wicket after New Zealand opted to bat first.

Daryl Mitchell (49) and Glenn Phillips (49*) also contributed significantly, pushing New Zealand's total past the 350-run mark. Santner's outstanding bowling, along with the impressive batting from Williamson and Ravindra, ultimately clinched the victory for New Zealand in the match.