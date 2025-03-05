Kane Williamson played an impressive innings against South Africa, scoring 108 runs in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Kane Williamson, New Zealand's star batsman, made history during the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. He became the first New Zealand player to exceed 19,000 runs in international cricket, reinforcing his status as the highest run-scorer for the Kiwis in all formats. This incredible achievement adds yet another accolade to Williamson's already stellar career.

Needing just 27 runs to hit this milestone, Williamson reached it with ease after facing 36 balls. He came to the crease in the 8th over after Will Young was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi. Despite encountering some early difficulties, the former New Zealand captain showcased his resilience and skill to achieve this significant milestone.

In addition to becoming New Zealand's leading run-scorer in ICC Champions Trophy history, Williamson also broke Stephen Fleming's record of 441 runs in just 13 matches in the tournament. Fleming had an average of 33.92 with three half-centuries, but Williamson surpassed him in only his 10th innings, boasting a century and four fifties to his name.

Kane Williamson played an impressive innings against South Africa, scoring 108 runs in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025. He partnered with Rachin Ravindra for a 164-run partnership. This was Williamson's 48th century in international cricket, tying him with Rahul Dravid and Steve Smith. Additionally, it was his 15th century in ODIs and his third consecutive against South Africa.

