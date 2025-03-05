SA vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for semifinal 2 between South Africa and New Zealand.

South Africa is set to face off against New Zealand in the 2nd Semi Final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This highly anticipated match will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

South Africa secured the top spot in Group B with two wins out of three matches, while New Zealand finished second in Group A with the same record. The two teams have a history of competing against each other in 73 ODI matches, with New Zealand winning 26 times and South Africa emerging victorious 42 times. Five matches between them ended without a result.

In their previous match, New Zealand suffered a 44-run defeat against India after failing to chase down a total of 249. Meanwhile, South Africa defeated England by seven wickets in their last match. Both teams boast a well-balanced squad, setting the stage for an exciting showdown between them. The winner of this match will advance to the final on 9th March.

Match Details

South Africa vs New Zealand, 2nd Semi-Final (B1 v A2)

Date & Time: Mar 05, 02:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

SA vs NZ Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Tom Latham, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Kane Williamson, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra (vc), Glenn Phillips

Bowlers: Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Matt Henry (c), William O’Rourke

SA vs NZ My Dream11 team

Tom Latham (c), Heinrich Klaasen (vc), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen, Matt Henry, Kagiso Rabada.

Also read| IND vs AUS Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli stars as India beat Australia by 4 wickets to reach final