SA vs IND: Team India complete their first training session in Centurion- See Pics

Team India have begun their preparations to face off against South Africa in Centurion, where the first Test will be played from December 26. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share pictures of the team taking part in their first training session in Centurion.

"Team India begin preparations for the first Test in Centurion. First practice session done," read BCCI's tweet.

In the first picture, Test skipper Virat Kohli can be seen fine-tuning his batting skills inside the nets. In the second picture, head coach Rahul Dravid and Indian players Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyank Panchal, Mohammed Siraj can be seen in a team huddle. Priyank was brought into the squad as a replacement for white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma, who sustained a hamstring injury during a training session in Mumbai.

In the third picture, KL Rahul can be seen playing a short delivery, earlier in the day, Rahul was promoted as Team India's vice-captain for the 3 match Test series, in the absence of Rohit. Lastly, R Ashwin can be seen bowling in the nets.

The BCCI would then go on to share some more pictures from India's first training session in further tweets.

Earlier in the day, the BCCI had also shared a video of the Indian players playing Footvolley. In the 2 minute clip, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and other Indian players were first seen going for a run and then indulging themselves in a game of Footvolley as they laughed and had a fun pre-training routine.

Team India's strength and condition coach Soham Desai revealed that Footvolley is the team's favourite activity and everyone enjoys it a lot. Since the team had a long 10-hour flight, and their first day in South Africa was another hard quarantine day, so playing Footvolley would have helped bridge the gap between inactivity and hard-core training.

After the Test challenge, team India will be playing a 3 match ODI series versus the Proteas in January, before concluding their tour of South Africa.