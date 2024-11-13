Hopes were high for Sanju Samson to make a comeback in the third T20I, but unfortunately, the wicketkeeper-batsman failed once again.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, was dismissed by South Africa's left-arm pacer Marco Jansen in the third T20I of the four-match series.

Following his dismissal for a duck at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, Sanju Samson unfortunately set a new record in T20I cricket.

After the highs of consecutive T20I centuries, Sanju Samson faced disappointment in South Africa. Despite starting the series with a remarkable century, he suffered a duck in the second T20I.

Hopes were high for Sanju Samson to make a comeback in the third T20I, but unfortunately, the wicketkeeper-batsman failed once again.

On the second ball of the first over, Marco Jansen delivered a good length ball to Samson. The Indian batsman remained stationary at the crease, allowing the ball to pass through his bat and hit the top of the off-stump.

Interestingly, Samson anticipated the ball to bounce higher, but it stayed low and skidded off the surface. Jansen was visibly thrilled after claiming the wicket and celebrated enthusiastically.

With his second consecutive duck in the South Africa T20I series, Sanju Samson became only the second batsman from a full-member nation to record five ducks in a calendar year in T20I cricket, following Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabva.

Among Indian players, Sanju Samson holds the record for the most ducks (5) in T20I cricket in a calendar year, followed by Yusuf Pathan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, all of whom have recorded 3 ducks in a calendar year.

In terms of ducks, Rohit Sharma leads the pack for India with a total of 12, followed by Virat Kohli in second place with 7 ducks. Sanju Samson has now climbed to the third position with 6 ducks to his name. Notably, among Indian wicketkeeper-batsmen, Samson has surpassed Rishabh Pant, who has accumulated 4 ducks, to claim the title of the player with the most ducks.

Also read| Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted strolling with daughter Vamika in Perth ahead of India-Australia Test series