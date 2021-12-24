SA vs IND: BCCI drops adorable bromance video of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal - Watch

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared a candid interview with Indian openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal wherein the duo opened up on their cricketing journey so far. Both Rahul and Agarwal share a great bond together, and in the video, their bromance is clearly visible to the fans.

In the interview, India's stand-in vice-captain KL Rahul said that he was honoured to fulfil the responsibility and that he's looking forward to the boxing day Test. Rahul revealed that he debuted on a boxing day Test against Australia albeit he has bitter-sweet memories of the day.

"Before 6-7 months or a year ago, I never thought of playing another Test for India. Things changed quickly and I am very happy and grateful for such a huge responsibility is given to me as vice-captain for this tour. I am looking forward to giving my best," Rahul told BCCI's website.

From playing domestic cricket to donning the whites for #TeamIndia together, the batting duo has come a long way. @28anand tracks the journey of @klrahul11 & @mayankcricket as they gear up for the SA challenge. #SAvIND



"I have bitter-sweet memories from Boxing Day. I debuted on a Boxing Day Test in Australia, but that did not go well. I lost my position again. I felt that's the end for me," stated Rahul. He further continued, "I think I have become more balanced in my approach towards the game. I have changed a lot from how I used to play in 2014 when I made my debut and in 2018."

The 29-year-old was handed vice-captaincy of the Test team after Rohit Sharma pulled out of the Test series versus South Africa owing to a hamstring injury. The first Test match begins from December 26, at Centurion with two more games scheduled to be played at Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively.

Later, the two teams will go head to head in an ODI series in January.