Arshdeep Singh is set to lead India's bowling attack in the fourth and final T20I of the ongoing series against South Africa on Friday, November 15. The match will be held at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, providing Arshdeep with an opportunity to make history by becoming India's top wicket-taker in T20Is. With 92 wickets in 59 T20Is, Arshdeep is on the cusp of surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal's record of 96 wickets in 80 matches.

Most wickets for India in T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal - 96

Arshdeep Singh - 92

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 90

Jasprit Bumrah - 89

Hardik Pandya - 88

In addition to potentially breaking Chahal's record, Arshdeep also has a chance to become the leading wicket-taker in T20I matches between India and South Africa. Currently, he has 15 wickets in nine matches, and surpassing South African spinner Keshav Maharaj's tally would secure him the top spot.

Having made his T20I debut for India in 2022, Arshdeep has already amassed 33 wickets in 17 matches. If he manages to claim at least five wickets in Johannesburg, he will surpass Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record of most T20I wickets for India in a calendar year. Bhuvneshwar achieved this feat by taking 37 wickets in 32 T20Is in 2022. Arshdeep's performance in the upcoming match could solidify his position as a key player in India's bowling lineup.

