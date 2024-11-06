Arshdeep Singh is close to surpassing Bhuvneshwar Kumar's longstanding record for the most wickets in T20Is for India.

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh is on the cusp of setting a significant record for India as the Men in Blue prepare to take on South Africa in a four-match T20I series commencing on November 8 at Kingsmead, Durban.

The talented left-arm pacer has the opportunity to surpass the current record for the highest wicket-taker in T20I format in a single year. Arshdeep has showcased his prowess in 14 T20I matches this year, claiming an impressive 28 wickets at an economy rate of 7.14. His contributions were instrumental in India's successful T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

Currently, Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the title of the highest wicket-taker with 37 wickets in 32 T20I matches, boasting a remarkable economy rate of 6.98. Arshdeep closely follows in second place with 33 wickets in 21 matches at an economy rate of 8.17. The upcoming four-match T20 series against South Africa presents Arshdeep with the opportunity to break Bhuvneshwar's record.

Ranked fourth on the list of most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in Men's T20I, Arshdeep has accumulated 87 wickets in 56 T20I matches at an economy rate of 8.28, including two four-wicket hauls. Should he secure 10 or more wickets in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, he will emerge as India's leading wicket-taker in the shortest format.

Arshdeep requires 13 wickets to join Deepti Sharma as the only Indian cricketer to achieve 100 wickets in T20Is. While he has claimed 12 wickets in eight ODI matches, he is yet to make his debut in Tests for India. The first T20I of the South Africa series is set to take place on Friday, November 8. The remaining three T20Is of the four-match series will be held in Gqeberha, Centurion, and Johannesburg on November 10, 13, and 15, respectively.

