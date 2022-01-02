SA vs IND 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for South Africa vs India match in Johannesburg

Team India will take on the hosts South Africa in the second Test match of the series beginning from Monday. The visitors completely outplayed the home side in the first match, and now the Men in Blue are on the verge of wrapping up the series.

With that, India will have the chance to rewrite history books by winning their maiden Test series on South African soil. The Proteas will be without the services of Quinton de Kock who announced his retirement from Test cricket and will be a big miss for the hosts.

Indian pacers proved to be the key difference between both sides, and understandably, the onus will be on them once again. Both teams will be hoping to start the new year by winning the first game of 2022, with so much at stake.

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Dean Elgar, KL Rahul (c), Temba Bavuma

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

SA vs IND Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton/Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder/Duanne Olivier, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Dean Elgar, KL Rahul (c), Temba Bavuma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami (vc), Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa vs India Match Details

The match begins at 1:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg on Monday, January 3. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Glenton Stuurman, Sisanda Magala, Duanne Olivier.

India: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Priyank Panchal, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj