SA vs IND 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for South Africa vs India match in Centurion

The Indian cricket will begin their tour of South Africa on Sunday with a three-match Test series, with the first game slated to be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

There's a lot riding on this Test series as India will look to break their duck against the rainbow nation and win their maiden Test series on South African soil. The Proteas last played a Test series in July against West Indies dispatching the Caribbean side 2-0.

Virat Kohli's men are currently the world's number one ranked side in Test cricket, however, they know the challenge that awaits them in Centurion, with South African tracks well renowned for their bounce. Traditionally Asian batsmen struggle to score runs in such conditions, and these are pitches where pace bowlers dictate the game.

Both India and South Africa have plenty of attacking threats in pace bowling departments so ideally, it should be an evenly contested affair between the two sides.

Dream11 Prediction – South Africa vs India – 1st Test in Centurion

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Dean Elgar (VC), Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur

SA vs IND Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj

South Africa vs India Match Details

The match begins at 1:30 PM IST and will take place at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Sunday, December 26. The match will be telecasted through Sony Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Squads

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Glenton Stuurman, Sisanda Magala, Duanne Olivier.

India: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Priyank Panchal, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj