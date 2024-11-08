India will face South Africa in the first T20I of the series at Kingsmead, Durban on November 8.

The highly anticipated T20I series between South Africa and Team India is scheduled to kick off on November 8, with the first match taking place at Kingsmead in Durban. This marks the first time since the final showdown of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup that these two teams will face each other. In that final, Rohit Sharma and his team emerged victorious, defeating Aiden Markram and his squad by seven runs.

However, Team India will be fielding a significantly different lineup from their championship-winning team, while the Proteas are assembling a strong unit for the upcoming series. Aiden Markram and his players are eager to avenge their loss in the T20 World Cup final and secure a victory against Team India.

Both teams, who were finalists in the T20 World Cup 2024, are expected to deliver an exciting match in the series opener as they vie for a 1-0 lead. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20 World Champions, who boast a talented roster. The Indian team will feature a mix of young and fringe players looking to solidify their place in the T20I squad. On the other hand, the Proteas have reintegrated players from their 2024 T20 World Cup squad, who were rested during the recent white-ball matches in the UAE.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated IND vs SA T20I series will be broadcasted live on Sports 18-1 and Sports 18-2 channels in India. Additionally, fans can also enjoy the thrilling matches through India vs South Africa live streaming for free on JioCinema.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Durban is ideal for pacers, offering pace and bounce that seamers will appreciate. Fast bowlers can expect some assistance in the early stages of the game, although batting conditions may improve as the match progresses.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday in Durban predicts overcast conditions with passing showers in certain areas of the city. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 23°C, with humidity levels ranging between 75 and 80 percent. Additionally, there will be moderate winds, with speeds reaching up to 31 km/h.

Predicted playing XIs

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nqaba Peter, Ottneil Baartman

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Also read| Pakistan bow down as THIS country set to host India’s Champions Trophy 2025 matches