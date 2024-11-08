SA vs IND Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 1st T20I between South Africa and India.

The highly anticipated T20I series between South Africa and India is set to kick off on November 8th (Friday) with the first of four T20Is. The opening match will be held at Kingsmead in Durban, marking the first time these two teams have faced off since the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

India will be showcasing a significantly different squad from the one that emerged victorious in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, while South Africa is expected to field a formidable team. The South African side will be determined to avenge their loss in the T20 World Cup 2024 final and secure a victory against the Men In Blue.

Match Details

South Africa vs India, 1st T20I

Date & Time: Nov 08, 05:00 PM LOCAL (8:30 PM IST)

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Arshdeep Singh, Gerald Coetzee

SA vs IND My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen, Axar Patel, Keshav Maharaj, Ravi Bishnoi, Ottneil Baartman

