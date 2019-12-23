SA vs ENG: Vernon Philander set to retire after South Africa's Test series against England

Cricket South Africa on Monday (December 23) confirmed the news of pacer Vernon Philander announcing his retirement from all three formats of international cricket after their Test series against England.

The Proteas are set to take on England in a four-match Test and three-match - ODI and T20I - series in South Africa, scheduled to start from December 26, 2019.

Taking to Twitter, CSA posted a tweet saying: "Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander (@VDP_24 ), has called time on an exemplary international career with the announcement of his retirement from all forms of international cricket at the end of the Test series against England in January 2020.#BigVernRetires#Thread"

Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander (@VDP_24 ), has called time on an exemplary international career with the announcement of his retirement from all forms of international cricket at the end of the Test series against England in January 2020.#BigVernRetires#Thread pic.twitter.com/GqRDtXHqsx — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 23, 2019

Speaking about this retirement decision, Philander said: “I want to give thanks to my Heavenly Father for blessing me with the opportunity to represent my country for the last 12 years."

"It has been an honor and privilege to have played alongside the very best in the game. Thank you must also go to CSA, Cape Cobras, all the coaches, management, captains and teammates and the very special fans from all over the world for your love and support."

"I would like to say a special thanks to my wife, family, and friends for your loyalty and support on this journey which has obviously had its ups and downs. And to my number one fan since day one – Mom, thank you so much,” he added.

The speedster also paid his tribute towards the newly appointed SA Director of cricket, Graeme Smith.

"One of the many things that have stood out for me with Vern is his character, his determination and the way that he has always been up for a fight and a challenge has shown the heart of the man," he said.

"He has really done himself and his family proud and I hope he can finish his final series for South Africa with the same character and flair that has become synonymous with him.”