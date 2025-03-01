SA vs ENG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 11 between South Africa and England.

South Africa and England have had very different experiences in Group B of the tournament. South Africa has won one match and had another match called off due to rain, putting them at the top of the points table. In contrast, England has struggled, losing both of their matches and sitting at the bottom of the standings.

South Africa's recent game against Australia was unfortunately interrupted by rain, leading to a draw. Meanwhile, England's match against Afghanistan was a nail-biter, with England ultimately losing by 8 runs. Joe Root's impressive 120-run performance was a highlight for England in that game.

As the group stage continues, South Africa will look to build on their current success, while England will be determined to turn their situation around.

Match Details

South Africa vs England, 11th Match, Group B

Date & Time: Mar 01, 02:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Jos Buttler, Ryan Rickelton (vc)

Batters: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Joe Root (c), Aiden Markram, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

SA vs ENG Dream11 team

Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Ben Duckett (c), Joe Root, Aiden Markram, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Keshav Maharaj

