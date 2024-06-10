SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 21 to be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

South Africa will face Bangladesh in the 21st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The match is scheduled at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 10 at 08:00 PM IST. Bangladesh has played one match in the tournament and is currently ranked second in Group D, while South Africa, with two wins, is ranked first in the same group.

Bangladesh will be playing for the first time at the venue and would have to adjust quickly to be able to compete against the Proteas.

Live streaming details

When to watch the South Africa vs Bangladesh game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh match of the T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 8 PM (IST) on Monday, June 9.

Where will the South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh game of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Where to watch live streaming of South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match?

Star Sports Network has the telecasting rights for the entire T20 World Cup 2024. On the other hand, live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar

Pitch report

All four drop-in pitches at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium are proving to be helpful for bowlers in this tournament. The surface remains fresh after the first four matches at this venue, with pace bowlers continuing to dominate in low-scoring matches.

Weather report'

The temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius, with humidity at approximately 50% and cloud cover at 48%.

Predicted playing XI

South Africa - Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh - Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje