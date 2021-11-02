SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Best picks for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs Bangladesh match in Abu Dhabi

South Africa got out of jail on Saturday against Sri Lanka as a limping David Miller with two killer blows helped his side get their second win in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup but they will now want to push their chances of qualification as they face Bangladesh in their fourth match of the tournament.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are all but out of the competition and received a big blow a couple of days ago after their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out of the tournament because of the hamstring injury he sustained during the game against West Indies and the tigers will be hoping to end their campaign with a couple of wins and spoiling parties of the two teams in contention.

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Liton Das

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Mohammad Naim, Aiden Markram, David Miller

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Mahedi Hasan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Details

The match begins at 3:30 PM IST and will take place at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 2. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain