South Africa vs Australia, WTC Final: Starc made history by surpassing the record previously held by India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami, taking 2 wickets on the first day.

The ICC World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa is currently taking place at Lord’s in England. On the opening day of the match, both teams' batters faced considerable challenges. The South African bowlers initially caused significant problems for the Australian batsmen, followed by impressive bowling from the Australian side.

Mitchell Starc, in particular, delivered an outstanding performance, not only troubling the batsmen but also limiting the runs scored. Furthermore, Starc made history by surpassing the record previously held by India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami, taking 2 wickets on the first day.

Starc creates history

On the first day, Mitchell Starc was a nightmare for the South African batsmen, claiming 2 vital wickets for just 10 runs in 7 overs. He dismissed Aiden Markram in the very first over, and shortly thereafter, when Ryan Rickelton was out, Starc broke Mohammed Shami’s record. Starc is now the leading wicket-taker in the finals of ICC tournaments, with 11 wickets in 6 innings, while Mohammed Shami previously held the record with 10 wickets.

Batting first, Australia concluded their innings at 212 runs. On the first day, Steve Smith scored 66 runs, and Marnus Labuschagne (likely what you meant by “Bewshter”) contributed 72 runs. Alex Carey added 23 runs to the total. For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada took 5 wickets, while Marco Jansen secured 3 wickets.

South Africa’s start in their first innings was also disappointing. By the end of the first day, they had lost 4 wickets for just 43 runs. The batsmen who were dismissed included Aiden Markram (0), Ryan Rickelton (16), Dean Elgar (6 — assuming “Wiaan Mulder” is a typo), and Tristan Stubbs (2). Currently, captain Temba Bavuma is at the crease with 18 runs, and David Bedingham has 17 runs.

